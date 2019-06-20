advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Business Airtel Nigeria Files Application For Listing On NSE – Nairaland

#1
Telecommunication giant, Airtel Nigeria has officially filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing of its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

It was revealed by sources at the commission that the telecom company’s application was filed two weeks ago. The Security and Exchange Commission, …

airtel.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2XofcwE

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top