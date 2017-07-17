Airtel Nigeria: How To Subscribe For The Airtel Unlimited Data Plan

Airtel Nigeria, one of the telecommunication networks in the country, has launched its much publicized unlimited data packages. The telecom company teased her subscribers with the unlimited plans sometime ago but have now made it fully available.



The Unlimited package comes in 3 different packages, meaning you can choose anyone that best suit you.





Airtel Unlimited Packages



You can dial *141# and follow prompt or alternately use the below codes;



➽ N10,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days.



➽ N15,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days .



➽ N20,000 Unlimited Packages / Validity is 30 days .





How To Activate It



➽ For N10,000 Unlimited Packages, dial *471#



➽ For N15,000 Unlimited Packages , dial *463#



➽ For N20,000 Unlimited Packages , dial *351#



Good luck!!