Aisha's outburst: "President Buhari has reduced presidency to Fuji House of Commotion"- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP has said the Buhari-led government has reduced the Presidency to Kunle Bamtefa's soap opera, Fuji House of Commotion. The party stated this while reacting to first lady, Aisha Buhari's recent attack on the Senior Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.....

Aisha Buhari - Buhari.jpg

