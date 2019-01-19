Politics Aisha Buhari, Dolapo Osinbajo, governors’ wives for Ibadan APC rally – The Nation Nigeria

#1
Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, will today play host to the wife of president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Vice President’s wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, and wives of All Progressives Party (APC) governors across the country for the South West Women and Youth Presidential campaign rally.

Other women and youths, as …



Read more via The Nation Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2W0i9js

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[17]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top