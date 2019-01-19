Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, will today play host to the wife of president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Vice President’s wife, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, and wives of All Progressives Party (APC) governors across the country for the South West Women and Youth Presidential campaign rally.
Other women and youths, as …
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2W0i9js
Get More Nigeria Political News
Other women and youths, as …
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2W0i9js
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[17]