Aisha Buhari Hosts Patience Jonathan At Presidential Villa - Channels TV

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari on Monday hosted her predecessor, Mrs Patience Jonathan at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari in a post on her verified Instagram handle revealed some of the details of their discussions which centered on women’s participation in politics, girl-child education and Mrs Jonathan’s pet project, ‘Women for Change’.

She added that Mrs Jonathan shared her experience during her tenure and her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society

Patience-Jonathan-and-Aisha.jpg

