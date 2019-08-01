Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, says she was denied access to an apartment at the presidential villa by the family of Mamman Daura, Buhari’s nephew.
Aisha was reacting to a statement by Fatima, daughter of Daura, who said the president’s wife attacked her inside the presidential villa.
In a video which trended on Friday, the president’s wife was seen speaking angrily and complaining about being denied access to her apartment.
read more
Aisha was reacting to a statement by Fatima, daughter of Daura, who said the president’s wife attacked her inside the presidential villa.
In a video which trended on Friday, the president’s wife was seen speaking angrily and complaining about being denied access to her apartment.
read more