Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Aisha Buhari: Mamman Daura’s family denied me access to villa house - The Cable

#1
Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, says she was denied access to an apartment at the presidential villa by the family of Mamman Daura, Buhari’s nephew.

Aisha was reacting to a statement by Fatima, daughter of Daura, who said the president’s wife attacked her inside the presidential villa.

In a video which trended on Friday, the president’s wife was seen speaking angrily and complaining about being denied access to her apartment.
aisha.jpg


read more
 
[95]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top