A scandal is brewing within the household of President Muhammadu Buhari.His wife, Aisha, has caused the arrest of her own Aide De Camp, after accusing him of defrauding her, those familiar with the matter have told PREMIUM TIMES.The president’s wife is alleging that Sani Baba-Inna, a chief superintendent of police, received huge donations from politicians and business people on her behalf and then kept the cash to himself.