The Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has dissociated herself from fraudulent allegation being investigated by the Department of State Services (DSS) involving Amina Villa and others.
In a statement by her Director of Information, Haruna Suleiman, Mrs. Buhari also noted that she does not run businesses …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2RDro6G
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement by her Director of Information, Haruna Suleiman, Mrs. Buhari also noted that she does not run businesses …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2RDro6G
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[38]