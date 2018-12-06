  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Metro Aisha Buhari Reacts To Fraud Involving ‘Amina Villa’ – OluFamous.Com

#1
The Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has dissociated herself from fraudulent allegation being investigated by the Department of State Services (DSS) involving Amina Villa and others.

In a statement by her Director of Information, Haruna Suleiman, Mrs. Buhari also noted that she does not run businesses …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2RDro6G

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top