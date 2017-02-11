Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari's has expressed gratitude to all Nigerians for their words of encouraging to her husband, Mr. Muhammadu Buhari. Mrs Buhari who arrived Nigeria after returning from Umrah on Satursay said: 'I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general'. The personal assistant to Mrs Aisha Buhari, Zaynab Ikaz - Kazakh said President Buhari is very well. Recall that President Buhari extended his vacation for finish his medical tests and routine in the United Kingdom. PRESS RELEASE Wife of the President thanks Nigerians for Supporting President Buhari’s Administration Wife of the President, Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Saturday in Abuja prayed for peaceful coexistence of Nigeria. She made the prayer shortly after her arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia where she performed Umrah or Lesser Hajj. Mrs. Buhari who arrived the Airport at about 3:15 local time, was received by the Wife of the Senate President Mrs. Toyin Saraki, wives of the Governors of Kebbi and Kogi states, Wives of the Service Chiefs as well as the former Deputy Governor of Plateau State Mrs. Pauline Tallen. ''I thank God for journey mercies, I prayed for Nigeria and Nigerian leaders and we should not relent in prayers and good deeds." she said. She urged Nigerians not to relent in their prayers and good deeds for Nigeria to prosper among the comity of nations and expressed her gratitude to almighty God for the successful trip, she also prayed for Nigerians and her leaders. Mrs. Buhari also expressed her gratitude to all Nigerians for the support for President Muhammadu Buhari's administration and also urged them to sustain the tempo. ''I want to use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the goodwill and support for my husband and Nigeria in general." she said. Mrs. Buhari also said that she prayed for the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria. Suleiman Haruna Director of Information Office of the Wife of the President State House Abuja