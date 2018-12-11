  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Politics Aisha Buhari: The ‘man’ standing in APC – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Shortly after I started work as General Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman in 2011, Mrs. Aisha Buhari approached me to facilitate some media exposure for her.

She didn’t need to spend time to convince me that we needed her face and voice out there....



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Ep19Os

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[44]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top