Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Aisha Buhari to build Secretariat for African First Ladies – Vanguard News

#1
First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday expressed her resolve to construct a regional secretariat for the African First Ladies Peace Mission, AFLPM.

The Mission, which was established after the Beijing Conference of 1995, has been in the custody of Nigeria, with leadership rotating …

first lady.JPG

via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/31fHLu8

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top