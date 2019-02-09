Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday, urged Nigerians, irrespective of tribal, religious and other sentiments to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in next Saturday’s Presidential Election, saying, contrary to what opposition propagandists would want Nigerians to believe, that her husband is …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MVy6TN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MVy6TN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]