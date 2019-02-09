Politics Aisha Buhari to critics: My husband not sectional leader – Vanguard News Nigeria

#1
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday, urged Nigerians, irrespective of tribal, religious and other sentiments to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in next Saturday’s Presidential Election, saying, contrary to what opposition propagandists would want Nigerians to believe, that her husband is …



Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2MVy6TN

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top