Aisha Buhari to FG: Pay benefits of retired, deceased soldiers on time – New Telegraph


Aisha Buhari to FG: Pay benefits of retired, deceased soldiers on time - New Telegraph

Lawrence Olaoye Abuja The First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has called on the federal government to ensure timely payment of the benefits of retired and deceased soldiers to their respective families in order to further motivate the security forces. According to a issued by her spokesman...
