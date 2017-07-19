Submit Post Advertise

Aisha Buhari Visits Ailing Husband In UK Again

Discussion started by RemmyAlex, Jul 19, 2017 at 7:55 PM.

  RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex

    Wife of Nigerian President, Aisha Buhari is currently with the President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja House, London.

    Recall that President Buhari left Nigeria for London on Sunday, May 7, 2017, to attend to health challenges, having earlier made a similar trip to London and upon arrival in Nigeria, stated that he was going to return to London at a later date.

    DailySun reported that a competent source within the Presidency said Mrs. Aisha is currently with President Buhari in Abuja House, London.

    The source said Aisha “visited the President two weeks ago and is currently with the President.”

    The source also dismissed insinuations that the President is suffering from memory loss, saying the President is responding to treatment.

    While stating that no specific date has been slated for the President’s return, the source said the President’s return “would strictly be on the orders of his doctors.”

    The source added: “Keeping the arrival date of the President secret is because of noise and exposure.”
     
    RemmyAlex, Jul 19, 2017 at 7:55 PM
  andysofine8135

    andysofine8135

    hmmmmmmmmm... this is bad for a country called Nigeria. No one can say the truth about the health condition of the president. Tooooo bad..
     
    andysofine8135, Jul 19, 2017 at 9:01 PM
