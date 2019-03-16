Metro Aisha Buhari visits victims of Lagos building collapse in hospital – P.M. News

#1
The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Saturday visited victims of the Ita-Faji building collapse at the Lagos Island General Hospital to sympathise with them.

The wife of the President offered her condolences to the victims of the incident, which claimed the lives of …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2O5DrZk

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top