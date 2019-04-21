Politics Aisha Plans to Establish University Named After President Buhari – Thisdaylive

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has expressed plan to establish a private university to be known as Muhammadu Buhari University.

She disclosed this yesterday during a town hall meeting in Yola organized by her in collaboration with concern indigenes of Adamawa. Mrs Buhari, who …



