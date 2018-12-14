The Senate, yesterday, gave approval that the sum of $1 billion from the Federal Government’s share of Excess Crude revenue should be devoted to the immediate completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Company.
The Senate also said that all monies that might be appropriated and authorized by …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2QvlUOU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Senate also said that all monies that might be appropriated and authorized by …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2QvlUOU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[26]