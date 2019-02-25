Senatorial District in last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, Abiola Ajimobi, has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Kola Balogun, on his victory.
In a statement on Monday, Governor Ajimobi said there was nothing to feel sad about because his party won two out of the three Senatorial seats and nine out of 14 federal constituency seats.
