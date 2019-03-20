AKA ended off his milestone event AKA Orchestra On The Square on a high note with the announcement on stage that his album Touch My Blood is now certified double platinum, selling in excess of 50 000 copies.
His single Fela In Versace has also gone 4 x platinum. 10 years in the game, AKA Orchestra …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2FnTbV2
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
His single Fela In Versace has also gone 4 x platinum. 10 years in the game, AKA Orchestra …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2FnTbV2
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[26]