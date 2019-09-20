Entertainment AKA, South Africans jubilate as organizers cancel Burna Boy's concert in the country - LIB

Just days before Burna Boy was set to perform in South Africa, organisers have announced that he has been withdrawn and the concerts in Cape Town and Tshwane cancelled.

In a media statement issued today, organisers said that after extensive engagement with Burna Boy’s management team, they had decided to withdraw the Nigerian artist from the concert and cancel the shows.

BURNA.png


