Entertainment AKA Wants Davido’s Vocals on his New Song – Notjustok

#1
AKA South African artiste, AKA is making a new song and he wants none other person than Davido to render his vocal to the song.

This information was made public by the South African artiste on Twitter who also played a sample of …

aka.JPG

via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – Notjustok – https://ift.tt/3bC6Rtn

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[70]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top