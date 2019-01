IN commemoration of the 2019 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has announced the grant of N100,000.00 to each of the widows of soldiers from the Owena Cantonment in Akure who lost their lives in the war against the Boko Haram terrorists.....Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2QlGTyF Get More Nigeria Metro News