Metro Akeredolu loses close aide in ghastly auto crash – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

JUST IN: Akeredolu loses close aide in ghastly auto crash - New Telegraph

Adewale Momoh, Akure Tragedy struck in Ondo State over the weekend following the death of the Chief of Protocol to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Tosin Ogunbodede, who was a top member of Akeredolu's government, lost his life in a ghastly auto crash that occurred on Saturday night along the busy…
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Metro Two die, six injured in Ogun auto crash – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
480
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro Gombe State Commissioner loses her three brothers in ghastly motor accident – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
286
Kayode Israel
K
C
Metro 30 die in Yobe, Osun, Ogun auto crashes – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
251
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics Ajayi to Akeredolu: Ondo electorate not for highest bidder – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
272
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Metro Six dead, one injured in Ogun road crash – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
307
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top