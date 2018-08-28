At 80, elder statesman Obong Victor Attah is in a sober reflection.
Eleven years ago, he vacated office as governor of oil-rich Akwa Ibom State. Since then, he has observed that the country has degenerated....
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PKZh54
Get More Nigeria Political News
Eleven years ago, he vacated office as governor of oil-rich Akwa Ibom State. Since then, he has observed that the country has degenerated....
Read more via The Nation Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PKZh54
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]