JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Akpabio Dances Gbe Body, Zanku To Celebrate His Ministerial Appointment (Photos) – Nairaland

#1
The new minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio dances to celebrate his appointment as Buhari’s Minister.

Akpabio was seen in a video laughing, singing, dancing gbebody, Zanku legwork shortly after his Swearing-in....

akpabio.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/33OPmCn

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[159]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top