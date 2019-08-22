The new minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio dances to celebrate his appointment as Buhari’s Minister.
Akpabio was seen in a video laughing, singing, dancing gbebody, Zanku legwork shortly after his Swearing-in....
