Politics Akpabio: God has ordained Buhari’s victory | TheCable

Godswill Akpabio, former senate minority, says God has ordained the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16 election.

Akpabio said this in Ibadan during the inauguration of the Oyo state and south-west coordinators of the presidential support committee(PSC).




https://www.thecable.ng/akpabio-god-has-ordained-buharis-victory/amp
 
