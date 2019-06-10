Godswill Akpabio, senator who represented Akwa Ibom north-west district in the 8th assembly, says God will soon expose those who “fraudulently orchestrated” his loss in the last national assembly election. Speaking at Ukana, Essien Udim local government area of the state while empowering some of his constituents, Akpabio accused Mike …
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2IuPe17
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via TheCable – http://bit.ly/2IuPe17
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[88]