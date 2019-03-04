Featured Thread #1
Former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost the presidential election, the day he left and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Speaking on Channels Television, Sunday night, Akpabio said his exit made the opposition party lighter. “My former party …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SHdSyl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Speaking on Channels Television, Sunday night, Akpabio said his exit made the opposition party lighter. “My former party …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SHdSyl
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]