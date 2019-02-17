Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has blasted OAP Daddy Freeze over his previous rift with comedian Akpororo over the payment of tithe.
If you recollect Akpororo once called out Daddy Freeze, who is a convener in the fight against the payment of tithe, for speaking against men of God and …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Gvxcgp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
If you recollect Akpororo once called out Daddy Freeze, who is a convener in the fight against the payment of tithe, for speaking against men of God and …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Gvxcgp
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]