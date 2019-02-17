Metro Akpororo paid tithe, he’s now a landlord – Uche Maduagwu shades Freeze – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has blasted OAP Daddy Freeze over his previous rift with comedian Akpororo over the payment of tithe.

If you recollect Akpororo once called out Daddy Freeze, who is a convener in the fight against the payment of tithe, for speaking against men of God and …



Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Gvxcgp

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top