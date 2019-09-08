2018 BBNaija reality stars, Bambam and Teddy recently had their introduction ceremony in Ogun state and as expected, Nigerian celebrities showed up for their own.
Earlier on, Legit.ng published videos from the BBNaija couple’s traditional ceremony.....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/30ZBmnv
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Earlier on, Legit.ng published videos from the BBNaija couple’s traditional ceremony.....
via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/30ZBmnv
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 54.3 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[12]