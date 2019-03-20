The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has expressed joy over the spirit of sportsmanship that has thus far been exhibited between incumbent governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi and his successor, Seyi Makinde.
Oba Adeyemi particularly expressed delight in Makinde’s assurance not to abandon projects kick-started …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JmLemU
Get More Nigeria Political News
Oba Adeyemi particularly expressed delight in Makinde’s assurance not to abandon projects kick-started …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JmLemU
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]