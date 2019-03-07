Entertainment Alabama Rapper Shot On Stage During Performance

Sort by date
#1
proxy.php?image=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.36ng.ng%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2019%2F03%2FA168744F-046D-4BDF-A4AD-47DC866357A8.jpeg&hash=41569d526e36b83016b4678b47213f29

The generous act of an upcoming rapper, OMB Peezy almost cost him his life after the rapper decided to go back to his hometown in Mobile, Alabama, to give his people a great show.


proxy.php?image=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.36ng.ng%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2019%2F03%2FA168744F-046D-4BDF-A4AD-47DC866357A8.jpeg&hash=41569d526e36b83016b4678b47213f29

The generous act of an upcoming rapper, OMB Peezy almost cost him his life after the rapper decided to go back to his hometown in Mobile, Alabama, to give his people a great show.

OMB Peezy was shot while performing on stage at a local nightclub as he performed at Soul Kitchen. OMB Peezy was hit in the leg.
In a video shared online, emergency personnel can be seen on the street helping the victims.
Fortunately, Peezy survived and, shortly after being released from hospital, he shared a video to Twitter in reaction to his shooting.
 
[17]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

363
Top