The generous act of an upcoming rapper, OMB Peezy almost cost him his life after the rapper decided to go back to his hometown in Mobile, Alabama, to give his people a great show. OMB Peezy was shot while performing on stage at a local nightclub as he performed at Soul Kitchen. OMB Peezy was hit in the leg. In a video shared online, emergency personnel can be seen on the street helping the victims. Fortunately, Peezy survived and, shortly after being released from hospital, he shared a video to Twitter in reaction to his shooting.