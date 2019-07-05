advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics Alaibe, Melaye, Suleiman Pick Guber Forms For Bayelsa, Kogi – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Former managing director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Timi Alaibe, Senator Dino Melaye and Aminu Abubakar Suleiman yesterday bought governorship nomination forms for the forthcoming Bayelsa and Kogi states gubernatorial elections respectively.

Alaibe is contesting in Bayelsa while Melaye and Suleiman are contesting in Kogi. The nomination …

dino.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2xvvc18

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[65]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top