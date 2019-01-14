ALBUM: JACK & JACK – A GOOD FRIEND IS NICE ZIPPYSHARE TORRENT DOWNLOAD

Jack & Jack announced on Wednesday morning (Nov. 7) that their debut album, A Good Friend Is Nice, will be released on Jan. 11. A Good Friend Is Nice will feature the duo’s single “No One Compares To You” as well as their collaboration with Jonas Blue, “Rise.” In conjunction with the record, the electronic duo will also tour all over North America and Europe in 2019.