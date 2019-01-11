Album: YNW Melly – We All Shine Zippyshare torrent Download

South Florida rapper YNW Melly is releasing a new 15-track project called We All Shine on January 18, and it will contain a song called "Mixed Personalities" featuring Kanye West. See the full tracklist below. Melly hinted at a possible collaboration in December with an Instagram selfie containing a serious looking Kanye.Melly was arrested on January 3 in South Florida on marijuana charges, however the rapper said he will be released before his tour, beginning January 27 in Atlanta.