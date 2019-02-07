Sports Aleksander Ceferin re-elected as UEFA president – Laila’s Blog

Aleksander Ceferin has been re-elected as UEFA president for a four-year term at the governing body’s annual congress in Rome.

The Slovenian lawyer and football administrator was re-elected unopposed. Ceferin began his term as president in 2016 as permanent successor to Michel Platini, and was …



