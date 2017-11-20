Submit Post Advertise

Politics Alex Ekwueme Dies at 85 In London Hospital

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Nov 20, 2017 at 6:25 AM.

    Alex Ekwueme, the former Vice President of Nigeria under the Shehu Shagari government, has died in London.

    According to a statement released by his family and signed by his brother, the traditional ruler of Oko in Anambra State, Igwe Laz Ekwueme, the former vice president died at 10.00 pm on Sunday the 19 November 2017

    ￼Ekwueme has flown abroad Sunday, November 12 in an air ambulance after being hospitalised at Memfys Hospital of Neurosurgery, Enugu, for what the family attributed to a chest infection.

    Statement:

    “Ekwueme family regrets to announce the peaceful passing away of their patriarch, the former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme GCON.

    “The sad event occurred at the London Clinic at 10:00 pm on Sunday 19th November 2017.”
     

    Wow!!! RIP SIr
     
