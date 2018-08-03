The Super Eagles coach has opted to drop both Elderson Echiejile and John Obi Mikel as he selects his 23-man squad that will face the Pirates Coach Gernot Rohr has announced his 23-man Nigeria squad for September’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Seychelles.
Injured John …
read more via nigeria – Google News – https://ift.tt/2LtivJ6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Injured John …
read more via nigeria – Google News – https://ift.tt/2LtivJ6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]