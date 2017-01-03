Super Eagles and Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi was included in the English Premier League Team of the Week compiled by facts and statistics football website whoscored.com. Iwobi was in Arsenal's starting 11 against Crystal Palace and scored the second goal in his team's 2-0 win on Sunday. The goal was Iwobi's second in 15 EPL appearances for Arsenal this season. EPL TEAM OF THE WEEK: GOALKEEPER Artur Boruc (Bournemouth) (DEFENDERS) Simon Francis (Bournemouth) Curtis Davies (Hull City) Steve Cook (Bournemouth) Leighton Baines (Everton) (MIDFIELDERS) Matt Phillips (West Brom) Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Anthony Martial (Manchester United) (FORWARDS) Andre Gray (Burnley) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)