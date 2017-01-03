Submit Post Advertise

Sports Alex Iwobi Makes EPL Team of The Week [SEE FULL TEAM]

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jan 3, 2017 at 11:51 AM. Views count: 232

Tags:
  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Super Eagles and Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi was included in the English Premier League Team of the Week compiled by facts and statistics football website whoscored.com.

    iwobi scores.jpg

    Iwobi was in Arsenal's starting 11 against Crystal Palace and scored the second goal in his team's 2-0 win on Sunday.

    The goal was Iwobi's second in 15 EPL appearances for Arsenal this season.


    EPL TEAM OF THE WEEK:


    GOALKEEPER


    Artur Boruc (Bournemouth)



    (DEFENDERS)


    Simon Francis (Bournemouth)


    Curtis Davies (Hull City)


    Steve Cook (Bournemouth)


    Leighton Baines (Everton)




    (MIDFIELDERS)


    Matt Phillips (West Brom)


    Alex Iwobi (Arsenal)


    Paul Pogba (Manchester United)


    Anthony Martial (Manchester United)




    (FORWARDS)


    Andre Gray (Burnley)


    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
     
    kemi, Jan 3, 2017 at 11:51 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments