Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has equaled Nigeria's Nwankwo Kanu's goal record for Arsenal. His first goal for Arsenal this season in their 3-1 win over FC Cologne in the Europa League, saw him join an exclusive band of players in the history of the club. Sanchez now joins an elite group of Arsenal players including Nigerian legend, Nwankwo Kanu, who have struck in both the Champions League and the Europa League/UEFA Cup. According to Opta, Sanchez and Kanu are two of only eight Arsenal players to have found the net in both of Europe’s major continental competitions. As well as the duo, Lee Dixon, Marc Overmars, Ray Parlour, Freddie Ljungberg, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry all also netted in both the UEL and the UCL during their careers.