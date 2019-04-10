Metro Alfa rapes physically challenged underage girl inside mosque – Instablog9ja

#1
A 27-year-old Islamic cleric, Alfa Abdulrasheed Mukaila, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly raping a 15-year-old physically challenged girl inside a Mosque at Ilasamaja.

The suspect allegedly committed the act, last week Monday, and went into hiding as soon as the case was reported …



