A 27-year-old Islamic cleric, Alfa Abdulrasheed Mukaila, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly raping a 15-year-old physically challenged girl inside a Mosque at Ilasamaja.
The suspect allegedly committed the act, last week Monday, and went into hiding as soon as the case was reported …
