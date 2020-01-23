Metro Algeria announces its first case of Coronavirus – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
There is a new case of Coronavirus in Africa following the Algerian Health Ministry announcement of a confirmed case of the deadly disease in the country. Algeria’s Minister of Health, Shamsuddin Shitor revealed that they were able to detect the flu-like virus due to the vigilance system adopted....

pic.jpg

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2w9pNiR

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top