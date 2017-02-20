The leadership of Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP is in a disarray following the victory of Ali Modu Sheriff at the appeal court last week. The court affirmed him as the legitimate National Chairman of the party, and not his rival Ahmed Makarfi, who heads another faction of the party. This decision has torn PDP leaders apart. Following the decision, Senator Buruji Kashamu urged the Ahmed Makarfi faction to forget appealing the Court of Appeal judgment but to cooperate with him. But Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose said: “Sheriff and his gang are day-dreaming… If they think they can inherit the party illegally, that is a pipe dream.” Niger State Governor Babangida Aliyu also accepted him. Speaking in Minna yesterday, he called for a political solution to the crisis, adding that “for now Sheriff is the National Chairman”. Similarly, Senator Ben Murray Bruce said the best thing for the party now is to accept Ali Modu Sheriff. But Former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode will take none of it. He described Sheriff as “the angel of death to the PDP, who is worse than the bubonic plague” and said anyone who agrees that he should be leader is naive.