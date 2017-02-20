Senator Ali Modu Sheriff of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP paid a courtesy visit to former military President Ibrahim Babangida last Sunday. PUNCH reports that Sheriff was accompanied by former Niger state Governor, Dr. Babangida Aliyu. Addressing journalists after the meeting, Sheriff who was recognised as the authentic National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, on Friday, said, “During our meeting, he said he is happy with my statement after the court ruling. He told me to continue that way so that I can bring everybody back together to make the party a formidable opposition party. “What we want to do now is how to put the party back in shape so that everyone, who is aggrieved, is brought back as one united family once again. Look, united we stand, divided we fall. “I have even called Makarfi himself and I have called on everybody to come back so that we can work together.”