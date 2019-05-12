Entertainment Alibaba Shades Tonto, Writes About Ladies Who Make Fathers Look Like Monsters – Nairaland

#1
Alibaba has dropped a shade for Tonto Dikeh, as he wrote about ladies who make fathers of their children look like monsters.

The ace comedian who recounted past experiences including the marital crisis of a Nigerian career diplomat posted to East Africa, stated that women should try not to mess up the …



via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WxFHMt

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top