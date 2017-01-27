E-commerce giant, Alibaba's digital payment arms, Ant Financial is buying US-based MoneyGram for $880m (£700m). MoneyGram has about 350,000 outlets in nearly 200 countries. Ant Financial has more than 630 million users. The takeover by the Chinese group will need regulatory approval from the US Committee on Foreign Investment. Eric Jing, chief executive at Ant Financial, said in a statement that the marriage of the two companies will "provide greater access, security and simplicity for people around the world to remit funds, especially in major economies such as the United States, China, India, Mexico and the Philippines". Ant Financial has a big market share in the online payments industry in China. US-listed Moneygram's shares rose by nearly 9% on the news. The takeover has been approved by MoneyGram's board of directors. - BBC