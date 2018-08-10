Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Sports Alisson: I won’t make the same mistake again – TODAY.NG

#1
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson says he will learn from his mistake after gifting Leicester City a goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win.

With Liverpool 2-0 up and apparently heading for an easy win in the Premier League game, the Brazilian refused to take the easy option of just clearing his lines …



read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2Prg4c6

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top