The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the governorship election in Nasarawa Local Government Area, the only local government that delayed the final announcement of governorship election result in the state.
After collation of results from 10 wards of the local government, PDP scored 54,349 votes …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EWyKNz
Get More Nigeria Political News
After collation of results from 10 wards of the local government, PDP scored 54,349 votes …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EWyKNz
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]