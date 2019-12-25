An attack in Burkina Faso has killed 35 civilians, almost all of them women, in one of the deadliest assaults to hit the West African country in nearly five years of violence.
Seven soldiers and 80 armed fighters were also killed in Tuesday’s double attack on a military base …
