World All Christmas Celebrations Canceled In Burkina Faso After Deadly Terrorist Attack – Nairaland

#1
An attack in Burkina Faso has killed 35 civilians, almost all of them women, in one of the deadliest assaults to hit the West African country in nearly five years of violence.

Seven soldiers and 80 armed fighters were also killed in Tuesday’s double attack on a military base …

bukina.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/37izXeH

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top