Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
All Hail Beyonce with her Three British Vogue December 2020 Covers
Pop star Beyonce is on the cover of British Vogue’s December 2020 issue and she debuts on the cover with not one, not two, but three cover images! Yes, all the covers are pretty lovely. For British Vogue’s new issue, the singer was photographed by 21-year-old Kennedi Carter. Editor-in-chief of...
www.bellanaija.com